South Africa's rand steady, stocks open lower

JOHANNESBURG, June 18 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand held steady against the U.S. dollar early on Thursday, after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced further easing of the coronavirus lockdown to help the battered economy.

At 0700 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 17.1900 per dollar, unchanged from its previous close.

Ramaphosa said in an speech on Wednesday that restaurants will now be allowed to offer sit-down service. Cinemas, casinos, theatres, hair salons and spas will be allowed to open under strict social-distancing rules. A date for their re-opening will be announced in due course, Ramaphosa said.

The further easing of restrictions, however, comes amid a sharp rise in the coronavirus infections in South Africa. Confirmed cases are at 80,412 and deaths at 1,674, with the increase in the past couple of weeks accounting for a third of total cases, Ramaphosa said.

Globally, there are also growing concerns about a rise in coronavirus cases.

A surge in new coronavirus infections in several U.S. states and the imposition of travel curbs in Beijing to stop a new outbreak there indicate the risks of re-opening before a vaccine has been developed.

On the stock market, the Top-40 .JTOPI index was down 0.55% while the broader all-share .JALSH fell 0.42% in early trade.

In fixed income, the yield on the government bond due in 2030 ZAR2030= was up a single basis point to 9.460%.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo, editing by Larry King)

((Olivia.Kumwenda@thomsonreuters.com; +27 11 595 2817; Reuters Messaging: olivia.kumwenda.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.