World Markets

South Africa's rand steady in calm trade after coronavirus slide

Contributor
Mfuneko Toyana Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

South Africa's rand traded slightly firmer early on Friday, recovering from a sharp dip in the previous session after the country confirmed its first case of coronavirus.

JOHANNESBURG, March 6 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand traded slightly firmer early on Friday, recovering from a sharp dip in the previous session after the country confirmed its first case of coronavirus.

At 0715 GMT the rand ZAR=D3 was 0.1% firmer at 15.6100 per dollar, pulling back from a four-session low of 15.7380 as some calm returned and investors picked off profits.

South Africa on Thursday confirmed its first case of coronavirus in a citizen who had passed through the main airport showing no symptoms on his way back from a trip to Italy.

President Cyril Ramaphosa warned that the virus would hurt travel and tourism, and have a negative impact on South Africa's already struggling economy, but urged citizens not to panic.

"After having held steady over the most recent sessions, with a marginally firmer bias, the local unit has been put firmly on the back foot due to the spread of the coronavirus, demonstrating the local unit’s inherent vulnerability," said Nedbank's Reezwana Sumad in a note.

"Market focus today will be on the U.S. data and any potential central bank action."

Bonds were weaker, with the yield on the benchmark 2026 paper ZAR186= up 7.5 basis points to 7.925%.

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

((mfuneko.toyana@thomsonreuters.com; +27117753153; Reuters Messaging: mfuneko.toyana.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular