South Africa's rand steady as risk mood sours

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 7 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand inched firmer early on Wednesday, clinging on to its recent gains despite a souring of sentiment toward risk assets overnight as United States President Donald Trump terminated talks on economic stimulus with Democrat lawmakers.

At 0615 GMT the rand ZAR=D3 was 0.24% firmer at 16.6750 per dollar versus its close of 16.7150 in New York.

The unit eked out gains in the past two weeks, rallying around 5% after tanking to a one-month trough in mid-September as risk-taking was a hit by a resurgence of coronavirus infections in some major European nations and states in the U.S.

The rand's recent, tentative advance against a backdrop of meek local economic conditions, has equally been driven by offshore sentiment, particularly the outlook for further monetary and fiscal stimulus from the world's main economies.

Trump's surprise decision to call off stimulus talks until after the Nov. 3 presidential election underlined the uncertainty attached to U.S. policy, prompting investors to flee back into safe-haven assets.

The rand however has been partly shielded from a deeper selloff by the local central bank's decision to pause its rate-cutting cycle. On Tuesday at the release of biannual policy review publication, the Reserve Bank reiterated that it had done as much as possible to support the economy.

Bonds were weaker early on. The yield on the 2030 government issue ZAR2030= was up 3 basis points to 9.58%.

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

