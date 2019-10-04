South Africa's rand steady as focus shifts to U.S. data

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 4 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand was stable in early trade on Friday as investors awaited direction from U.S. non-farm payrolls data out later in the day.

At 0615 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 was 0.05% firmer at 15.1575 per dollar versus a close of 15.1650 on Thursday.

Investors have been caught out by a set of weak U.S. data this week, including surveys on services and manufacturing sectors, deepening fears the Sino-U.S. trade war is starting to hurt growth in the world's biggest economy.

Lower U.S. interest rate expectations lift investors' appetite for emerging markets assets, which offer higher returns but carry more risk.

The South African currency is expected to trade in the range of between 15.05 rand per dollar to 15.20 rand per dollar, NKC African Economics said in a morning note.

Bonds were a touch weaker, with the yield on the benchmark government issue due in 2026 ZAR186= up 0.5 basis point to 8.25%.

(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Edmund Blair)

