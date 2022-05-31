World Markets

South Africa's rand steady ahead of unemployment, trade data

Contributor
Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS

The South African rand steadied against the U.S. dollar early on Tuesday, ahead of the release of first-quarter unemployment data and the latest trade balance figures.

JOHANNESBURG, May 31 (Reuters) - The South African rand steadied against the U.S. dollar early on Tuesday, ahead of the release of first-quarter unemployment data and the latest trade balance figures.

At 0615 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 15.4800 against the dollar, near its previous close of around 15.4700.

Statistics South Africa will publish the unemployment ZAUNR=ECI and April trade balance numbers ZATBAL=ECI later in the day.

The unemployment rate hit a record high of 35.3% in the final quarter of 2021 due to job losses mainly in manufacturing and construction.

The South African economy was in bad shape even before the COVID-19 pandemic and faces further strain amid rotational power outages that could constrain growth and undermine job creation.

Data on Tuesday showed that private-sector credit in South Africa rose by 5.99% year-on-year in April after rising by 5.92% in March.

The yield on the government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= rose 2 basis points to 9.685%.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Neil Fullick)

((Olivia.Kumwenda@thomsonreuters.com; +27 10 346 1084;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

First Look With Surveillance: China Data, Ukraine Aid

May 20, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular