South Africa's rand steady ahead of unemployment, trade data

JOHANNESBURG, May 31 (Reuters) - The South African rand steadied against the U.S. dollar early on Tuesday, ahead of the release of first-quarter unemployment data and the latest trade balance figures.

At 0615 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 15.4800 against the dollar, near its previous close of around 15.4700.

Statistics South Africa will publish the unemployment ZAUNR=ECI and April trade balance numbers ZATBAL=ECI later in the day.

The unemployment rate hit a record high of 35.3% in the final quarter of 2021 due to job losses mainly in manufacturing and construction.

The South African economy was in bad shape even before the COVID-19 pandemic and faces further strain amid rotational power outages that could constrain growth and undermine job creation.

Data on Tuesday showed that private-sector credit in South Africa rose by 5.99% year-on-year in April after rising by 5.92% in March.

The yield on the government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= rose 2 basis points to 9.685%.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Neil Fullick)

