South Africa's rand steady ahead of rates decision

JOHANNESBURG, March 24 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand was steady early on Thursday, as traders exercised caution ahead of the central bank's decision later in the day where it is expected to raise the repo rate.

At 0635 GMT, the rand ZAR= was largely unchanged at 14.7530 against the dollar, compared to its previous close.

The South African Reserve Bank is seen hiking its repo rate to 4.25% to try to slow inflation, according to a Reuters poll of economists who said prices could rise faster than they had expected before Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Data showed on Wednesday domestic inflation held steady in February at 5.7% - close to the upper end of the central bank's inflation target range of 3%-6%.

The rates decision will come as investors continue to assess the outlook for U.S. interest rates and await key U.S. weekly jobless claims data, a measure of the country's economic health, due at 1230 GMT.

In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark 2030 ZAR2030= government bond was down 5.5 basis points to 9.685%.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; editing by Uttaresh.V)

