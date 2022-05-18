World Markets

South Africa's rand steadies ahead of inflation, retail sales data

Contributor
Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

The South African rand steadied against the dollar in early trade on Wednesday, as investors awaited local inflation data and retail sales numbers a day before the central bank announces its interest-rate decision.

JOHANNESBURG, May 18 (Reuters) - The South African rand steadied against the dollar in early trade on Wednesday, as investors awaited local inflation data and retail sales numbers a day before the central bank announces its interest-rate decision.

At 0603 GMT, the rand ZAR= traded at 15.9200 against the dollar, not far from its previous close of 15.9125.

Statistics South Africa will publish April consumer price inflation data at 0800 GMT, with a Reuters poll showing the year-on-year CPI print is expected to remain at a five-year high of 5.9%.ZACPIY=ECI, just within the central bank's 3%-6% target range.

The statistics agency will publish March retail sales numbers at 1100 GMT, with a monetary policy decision by the South African Reserve Bank due on Thursday.

A Reuters poll published on Friday forecast the bank would make its first 50 basis-point repo rate hike in more than six years, taking it to 4.75% ZAREPO=ECI, to prevent potential second-round effects from higher consumer prices.

In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= was flat at 10.0%.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Olivia.Kumwenda@thomsonreuters.com; +27 10 346 1084;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

Shanghai Resumes Work in Some Factories Amid Virus

May 13, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular