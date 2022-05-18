South Africa's rand steadies ahead of inflation, retail sales data

JOHANNESBURG, May 18 (Reuters) - The South African rand steadied against the dollar in early trade on Wednesday, as investors awaited local inflation data and retail sales numbers a day before the central bank announces its interest-rate decision.

At 0603 GMT, the rand ZAR= traded at 15.9200 against the dollar, not far from its previous close of 15.9125.

Statistics South Africa will publish April consumer price inflation data at 0800 GMT, with a Reuters poll showing the year-on-year CPI print is expected to remain at a five-year high of 5.9%.ZACPIY=ECI, just within the central bank's 3%-6% target range.

The statistics agency will publish March retail sales numbers at 1100 GMT, with a monetary policy decision by the South African Reserve Bank due on Thursday.

A Reuters poll published on Friday forecast the bank would make its first 50 basis-point repo rate hike in more than six years, taking it to 4.75% ZAREPO=ECI, to prevent potential second-round effects from higher consumer prices.

In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= was flat at 10.0%.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Olivia.Kumwenda@thomsonreuters.com; +27 10 346 1084;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.