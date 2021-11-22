South Africa's rand steadies against stronger dollar

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 22 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand steadied early on Monday, trading close to a one-year low as a stronger dollar and concerns of rising coronavirus cases weighed on sentiment.

At 0645 GMT, the rand ZAR= traded at 15.7100 against the dollar, largely unchanged from its previous close, when it fell to its weakest since November 2020.

The currency continued to take its cue from swings in global market sentiment, and was largely unmoved by news that rating agencies S&P and Moody's opted not to release reviews on South African debt on Friday.

S&P currently has South Africa's long-term foreign-currency rating on BB- and the long-term local-currency rating on BB, with a stable outlook, while Moody's has South African debt at Ba2 with a negative outlook.

"The markets continued to favour the dollar on rising optimism for an earlier-than-expected rate hike from the U.S," Bianca Botes, director at Citadel Global, said in a note.

"A sharp increase in COVID cases around the world has led to increased dollar demand and a lower oil price."

The dollar got support amid growing anxiety over the impact of surging COVID-19 infections in Europe, with Austria reimposing a full lockdown and Germany considering following suit.

Government bonds weakened in early deals, with the yield on 2030 ZAR2030= maturity up 3.5 basis points to 9.515%.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

