South Africa's rand steadies after rally on positive budget

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The South African rand steadied early on Friday, as it held on to some gains made in the previous day after the government pledged to cut the budget deficit and curb debt in its mid-term budget.

At 0635 GMT, the rand ZAR= traded largely flat at 15.2900 against the dollar, after rallying more than 1.5% on Thursday.

The National Treasury said on Thursday it would not commit to new long-term spending despite a windfall from high commodities prices, as it promised to lower the deficit and debt.

The budget was Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana's maiden medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) after his appointment in August.

"The MTBPS was widely seen as being positive," TreasuryONE currency strategist Andre Cilliers said in a note. "Further strength in the rand is being stymied by a stronger dollar this morning."

The U.S. dollar headed for its best week in almost five months against major peers on Friday, amid bets for earlier Federal Reserve interest rate hikes after data this week showed the fastest U.S. inflation in three decades.

Government bonds were firmer in early deals, with the yield on the 2030 ZAR2030= maturity dipping 4 basis points to 9.2%.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Olivia.Kumwenda@thomsonreuters.com; +27 10 346 1084;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.