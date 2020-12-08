South Africa's rand soars after GDP surprise, stocks retreat

Adds latest details, analyst quotes

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 8 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand soared to its firmest in 10 months on Tuesday after third quarter economic growth expanded by more than expected, easing some of the concerns in recent weeks over a resurgence in COVID-19 infections.

At 1515 GMT the rand ZAR=D3 was 0.84% firmer at 15.0125 per dollar, a touch softer than the session-high 14.9900, its best since Feb. 21.

Bonds also rallied, with the yield on the benchmark 2030 government issue ZAR2030= falling 5.5 basis points to 8.875%.

Gross domestic product (GDP) expanded by 66.1% in seasonally adjusted, annualised terms in quarter three from a revised 51.7% contraction in the second.

"It's definitely been a positive surprise, which has been well received by the market, as we can see from the positive movements in the rand exchange rates as well as the bond market," said Maarten Ackerman, chief economist at investment firm Citadel.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted a 52.6% expansion in quarter-on-quarter terms, while a 7.2% contraction was expected year-on-year.

Africa's most advanced economy was in recession before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, with a strict lockdown from the end of March leading to a deeper economic contraction.

South Africa also has the highest rate of recorded COVID-19 cases on the continent, with more than 800,000 confirmed cases.

As a result, the currency had been on the rack for most of the year, slumping to an all-time low of 19.0900 in early April. But advances in a coronavirus vaccine and the U.S. election result last month have spurred risk demand, aiding the currency.

Stocks retreated as worries of a resurgence in the coronavirus pandemic tamed a recent advance.

The Johannesburg benchmark all-share index .JALSH fell 0.62% to end at 59,159 points, just off its year high reached in the previous session. The Top-40 index .JTOPI closed 0.7% lower at 54,263 points.

Among the decliners was AngloGold Ashanti ANGJ.J, 3.26% weaker after Chairman Sipho Pityana resigned with immediate effect without giving a reason, just months after the company's chief executive stepped down.

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana and Tanisha Heiberg; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

