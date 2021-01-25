South Africa's rand slips in risk-off trade, stocks hit all-time high

Adds latest figures, analyst quotes

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 25 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand weakened on Monday, giving back early gains in volatile trade with sentiment swinging against riskier currencies as the reality of a slow rollout of coronavirus vaccines dampened demand.

At 1500 GMT the rand ZAR=D3 was 0.46% weaker at 15.2400 per dollar, marking a third consecutive session of losses as investors took a more circumspect view of the pace of the global economic rebound.

Last week the rand clawed its way to a two-week best of 14.8600, spurred by vaccine hopes, as well as the United States $1.9 trillion fiscal stimulus plans and the likelihood of developed market central banks keeping liquidity taps open.

But signs of slow progress in rolling out vaccines locally and in Europe, and the impact of ongoing lockdowns, have offset those hopes.

"Price action will likely remain skittish, as the rand is vulnerable in the short term," Nedbank analysts said in a note. "Focus is on the potential U.S. stimulus package, and any deviation from this could see the rand test the upper end of the ranges."

Bonds also weakened, with the yield on the benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= up 2 basis points at 8.795%.

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange's Top-40 index .JTOPI reached an all-time high on Monday, driven in part by exchange heavyweight Naspers NPNJn.J and subsidiary Prosus PRXJn.J as well as retailer Woolworths WHLJ.J.

The Top-40 closed 0.89% higher at 59,409 points. The broader All-Share index .JALSH also closed up 0.89% at 64,560 points.

Shares in Woolworths led the assent, soaring just over 13% and closing almost 11% higher after it forecast an unexpected surge in profits, joining other South Africa retailers in bouncing back from a hefty blow dealt by the coronavirus pandemic.

It was followed by Naspers and Prosus, which closed 6.3% and 6.1% higher on the back of a similar jump in the stock of Chinese tech giant Tencent 0700.HK. Prosus holds around one-third of its shares.

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana and Emma Rumney; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((mfuneko.toyana@thomsonreuters.com; +27117753153; Reuters Messaging: mfuneko.toyana.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.