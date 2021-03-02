South Africa's rand slips in cautious trade

By 0650 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 weakened 0.18% to 15.0275 per dollar, losing ground overnight after a recovery rally that took it to a session-best 14.9000 on Monday.

Soaring U.S. bond yields, drawing yield-searching investors back into the greenback, led to a rout of risk assets last week and dragged the rand to one-month lows.

While investors marched back to developed market bonds, indications by the U.S. Federal Reserve that it will tolerate a higher yield curve and keep monetary taps open has lifted risk demand.

"Our base case for strong global growth and rising commodity prices should be supportive of EM FX generally, and with broader commodities outperforming, the ZAR continues to be front of mind in benchmarking EM currencies against global reflation scenarios," said analysts at London-based MUFG Securities.

"While the case for ZAR longs is global in tone, the domestic backdrop for currency strength is more mixed."

An increase in new sales and business activity pushed up seasonally-adjusted Absa Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI).

South Africa's budget last week struck a balanced note on fiscal consolidation and growth, but a lot depends on wage negotiations with public sector labour unions.

Unions on Monday said they wanted a general salary rise of consumer inflation plus 4% for all workers. Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has pledged to freeze public sector wages for the next three years.

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((mfuneko.toyana@thomsonreuters.com; +27117753153; Reuters Messaging: mfuneko.toyana.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.