South Africa's rand slips as vaccine delay, U.S. stimulus bets halt rally

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS

South Africa's rand weakened on Monday after the country's COVID-19 vaccination plan suffered a setback over the weekend as the government put on hold the use of AstraZeneca's shot.

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 8 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand weakened on Monday after the country's COVID-19 vaccination plan suffered a setback over the weekend as the government put on hold the use of AstraZeneca's AZN.L shot.

At 1500 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 was 0.22% weaker, at 14.8700 per dollar against a close of 14.8375 on Friday.

Worse-than-expected U.S. jobs data last week also put the skids on global risk demand as investors assessed the speed of a global economic recovery and the timing of a stimulus package from the world's biggest economy.

South Africa's Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Sunday the government would await advice from scientists on how best to proceed after a trial showed the AstraZeneca vaccine did not significantly reduce the risk of mild or moderate COVID-19 infection caused by the country's dominant coronavirus variant.

"Markets have largely grown used to the ebb and flow of COVID-19 news, good and bad," said Siobhan Redford of RMB in a note. "Rather, focus remains on the global economic recovery."

The weak jobs print from the United States is likely to see Joe Biden's administration push harder to conclude a $1.9 trillion stimulus package aimed at putting the country back on faster growth path. That saw the dollar recoup some of its losses, with an uptick in safe-haven bets.

Bonds weakened, with the yield on the benchmark instrument due in 2030 ZAR2030= up 6.5 basis points to 8.52%.

Stocks were higher, with the Johannesburg Stock Exchange's Top-40 Index .JTOPI ending the day up 1.31% at 59,648 points and the broader All-Share Index .JALSH closing 1.2% higher at 65,059 points.

Miners were the day's biggest winners, with Anglo American Platinum AMSJ.J leading the charge after reporting it expected to see a 70% jump in annual earnings.

