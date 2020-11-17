South Africa's rand slips as investors tread cautiously

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 17 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand weakened on Tuesday, with investors opting to take profits on the currency's recent rally ahead of a lending rates decision later in the week.

At 1500 GMT the rand ZAR=D3 was 0.7% weaker at 15.4175 per dollar, compared with an overnight close of 15.3075 in New York, halting a three-session rally that carried the unit back near an eight-month best it hit last week.

The rand, along with other emerging market currencies, has benefited from the risk-on sentiment spurred by Joe Biden's win in the United States presidential election last week. Promising news of another COVID-19 vaccine has also boosted risk demand.

But a rates decision due on Thursday and likely credit reviews by ratings agencies Standard & Poor's and Moody's have dampened enthusiasm.

The small chance of a rate cut, which would chip away at the returns investors earn on local assets, has prompted investors to pocket profits on the rand's 5% rally since the beginning of November.

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) is likely to leave the repo rate at a record low at its Nov. 19 meeting and over the coming year too, a Reuters poll of economists found.

Of 22 economists surveyed, 17 expect Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago to hold rates steady at 3.5%. The remaining five analysts forecast a 25-basis-point cut.

"While no change is forecast for Thursday’s rates decision, the SARB is suggested to have some room to ease with recent firmness of the domestic currency and stable oil prices keeping inflation at the lower end of the Bank’s targeted band," said senior trader at IG Shaun Murison.

The stock market, which had been advancing with minor hiccups since November, lost steam as investors went for profit booking.

The FTSE/JSE all share index .JALSH closed down 0.37% to 57,053 points while the FTSE/JSE top 40 companies index lost 0.5% to end the day at 52,289 points.

The profit booking largely occurred across the large cap companies except banks and real estate, both of which ended in the green on Tuesday.

Bonds were weaker. The yield on the government benchmark 2030 government paper ZAR2030= rose 2 basis points to 8.845%.

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana and Promit Mukherjee; editing by Richard Pullin and Ed Osmond)

