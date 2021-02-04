South Africa's rand slips as investors eye U.S. economic recovery

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 4 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand weakened early on Thursday, back tracking for the first time this week, as optimism around a coronavirus stimulus package in the United States lifted the dollar.

At 0700 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 was 0.44% weaker at 15.0050 per dollar, compared with its previous close of 14.9400.

In previous sessions, the rand was supported by the global search for yield by investors still unsure of the about the direction of lending rates in developed economies. The currency gained more than 1.5% in the first three days of the week.

But, on Thursday, receding pessimism about the U.S. economic outlook ahead of the release of an important jobs data along with moves by President Joe Biden to pass more fiscal stimulus drove demand for the dollar.

With no local data due in the session and U.S. non-farm payrolls set for release on Friday, traders expect the rand to trade in a narrow range.

"The USD-ZAR has traded with a topside tilt overnight, with momentum having shifted after the pair was unable to sustain a break below the 14.9000 support level yesterday," economists at ETM Analytics said in a note.

"The pair looks comfortable pivoting around 15.0000 for now, and may need a strong catalyst to break out of this pattern."

Bonds also weakened, with the yield on the benchmark 2030 government issue ZAR2030= up 5 basis points to 8.495%.

