World Markets

South Africa's rand slips ahead of rates decision, ratings reviews

Contributor
Mfuneko Toyana Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS

South Africa's rand weakened early on Thursday, extending a recent retreat to a third straight session as global demand for risk currencies wavered and investors looked ahead to local lending rates decision.

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 19 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand weakened early on Thursday, extending a recent retreat to a third straight session as global demand for risk currencies wavered and investors looked ahead to local lending rates decision.

At 0700 GMT the rand ZAR=D3 was 0.5% weaker at 15.5350 per dollar, it softest level since Friday, and a touch above the 15.50 technical level that could trigger more selling.

Poor local economic data, with retail sales data for September recording another monthly contraction, and a return for demand for safe-haven currencies like the dollar in recent sessions, ended the rand's run to an eight-month high as risk clouds gathered.

Following this afternoon's rates decision, where the Reserve Bank is expected to keep rates steady at 3.5%, come credit ratings reviews by Moody's and S&P on Friday.

Both firms already rate the country's debt at subinvestment, but S&P has the country on a stable outlook.

Moody's and Fitch already have South Africa on negative outlooks. Should S&P bypass an outlook change and move straight to a downgrade, the rand could suffer some steep losses, analysts said.

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((mfuneko.toyana@thomsonreuters.com; +27117753153; Reuters Messaging: mfuneko.toyana.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Why now is the case for international markets

    Franklin Templeton Head of Global Index Portfolio Management Dina Ting joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss why now is the case for international markets and how recent market events have created new opportunities.

    1 day ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters