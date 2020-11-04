South Africa's rand slides on U.S. election outcome uncertainty

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 4 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand slipped more than 1% early on Wednesday in volatile trading, as investors pared bets on a Joe Biden win in the U.S. presidential election as early tallies showed the race was far closer than polls had predicted.

At 0630 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 was 1.28% weaker at 16.2150 per dollar. The currency retreated from an eight-month high hit in the previous session, near the key 16.00 mark, as risk bets rose rapidly and the greenback tanked.

The rand and many of its emerging markets peers have been driven by the election, with investors seeing a Donald Trump loss easing political risk while promising a huge boost to fiscal stimulus.

But the mood quickly changed as Trump snatched Florida and ran much closer in other major battleground states than polls had predicted.

"Ahead of the local session, the USD-ZAR has already touched both 16.00 and 16.40 in overnight trade, indicative of the kind of volatility that can be expected as investors await the election outcome," said market economists at ETM Analytics in a note.

Bonds also weakened in early deals, with the yield on the benchmark government paper due in 2030 ZAR2030= up 6.5 basis points to 9.365%.

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; editing by Uttaresh.V)

