South Africa's rand slides as COVID-19 cases exceed one million

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 28 (Reuters) - The South African rand weakened on Monday after surging coronavirus cases in the country topped the one million mark, raising fresh concerns about the pandemic's impact on the economy.

At 1530 GMT the rand ZAR=D3 was 0.7% weaker at 14.6000 per dollar, from a close of 14.5000 on Friday.

South Africa's total cumulative coronavirus cases crossed the one million mark on Dec. 27 with 26,735 deaths, the health ministry said on Sunday.

Investors fear that the second wave of infections, likely driven by a variant of the virus discovered in the country earlier this month, will trigger tougher lockdown restrictions that may affect economic activity.

Those concerns overshadowed optimism around the approval of a $2.3 trillion pandemic aid and spending package in the United States that drove gains in other emerging market currencies.

Bonds were a touch firmer, with the yield on the benchmark 2030 government issue ZAR2030= down 1 basis point to 8.76%.

Shares on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) closed lower, dragged down by index heavyweight Naspers NPNJn.J which fell on news of stricter scrutiny by the Chinese government on technology companies.

Naspers' subsidiary Prosus NV PRX.AS, PRXJn.J holds a 31% stake in Chinese social media and online gaming company Tencent 0700.HK.

South Africa's benchmark FTSE/JSE all-share index .JALSH ended 0.31% lower at 53,956 points, while the blue-chip top 40 companies index .JTOPI fell 0.29% to 59,006 points.

Naspers represents close to a quarter of the local bourse. Naspers shares dropped 3.78%, while Prosus shares shed 3.2%.

Shares of most Chinese technology and internet companies crashed on Monday after the government launched an anti-trust probe into Alibaba Group 9988.HK as part of the government's crackdown on anticompetitive practices by the country's internet firms.

