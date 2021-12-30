World Markets

South Africa's rand slides against dollar in thin trade

Contributor
Nqobile Dludla Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS

South Africa's rand slid against the dollar in early Thursday trade, as the currency struggled to make gains in holiday-thinned trade in the last week of 2021, despite increased appetite for riskier assets globally.

By 0624 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 15.9700 against the dollar, 0.16% weaker than its previous close.

"Emerging market currencies and the rand continue to trade on the back foot despite a softer dollar," Andre Cilliers, Currency Strategist at TreasuryONE, said. "Thin markets and low liquidity could see the rand trade above R16.00 in the short term."

In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark 2030 ZAR2030= government bond was up 1 basis point at 9.410%.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Sam Holmes)

((nqobile.dludla@thomsonreuters.com; +27103461066;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular