South Africa's rand slides against dollar in thin trade

By 0624 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 15.9700 against the dollar, 0.16% weaker than its previous close.

"Emerging market currencies and the rand continue to trade on the back foot despite a softer dollar," Andre Cilliers, Currency Strategist at TreasuryONE, said. "Thin markets and low liquidity could see the rand trade above R16.00 in the short term."

In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark 2030 ZAR2030= government bond was up 1 basis point at 9.410%.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Sam Holmes)

((nqobile.dludla@thomsonreuters.com; +27103461066;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.