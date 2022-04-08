World Markets

South Africa's rand set for weekly losses as dollar gains

Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS

The South African rand looked set for weekly losses on Friday as the prospect of a more aggressive pace of U.S. Federal Reserve interest rates hikes supported the dollar.

At 0620 GMT, the rand ZAR= was largely flat at around 14.7600 against the dollar. The currency has weakened 1.2% since Monday.

The dollar index =USD is up 1.3% this week, which would be its biggest advance in one month, backed by hawkish remarks from several Federal Reserve policy makers who are calling for a faster pace of interest rate increases to curb rapid inflation.

Higher rates in developed markets drain capital from higher-yielding but riskier emerging markets such as South Africa, weighing on their currencies.

On Thursday, the rand was also unsettled by news that the country's Treasury Director-General Dondo Mogajane will leave his post in June to pursue opportunities outside the public sector.

In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= was down 0.5 basis points to 9.55%.

