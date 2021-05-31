South Africa's rand set for monthly gains, commodities lift stocks

Updates rand, bonds; adds stocks

JOHANNESBURG, May 31 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand firmed up against the dollar on Monday and was on track for monthly gains of more than 5% thanks to a softer greenback and higher commodity prices.

At 1500 GMT the rand ZAR=D3 was 0.51% firmer at 13.7200 per dollar, taking the monthly gain so far to 5.3%.

The dollar came under pressure more broadly on Monday as traders assessed the impact of a surge in U.S. inflation before monthly jobs data later this week.

The rand hit its firmest since February 2019 last week, driven by investor bets that the U.S. central bank would lend at low rates for longer despite signs of higher inflation in the world's biggest economy.

"The strongly supportive global monetary policy environment is benefiting the domestic currency, as are South Africa's interest rate differentials," said Annabel Bishop, chief economist at Investec.

"The rand's substantial run in strength to date is not expected to be endless, and as the U.S. shows greater signs of recovery, so market fears about the U.S. tapering its QE programme will grow and this would be expected to reduce market appetite for risk taking."

Resource-rich South Africa's currency has also benefited from a rise in commodity prices as top importer China's economy improves.

Stocks also firmed, boosted by commodity prices like gold XAU=, platinum XPT= and palladium XPD=.

Gold was on course for its biggest monthly jump since last July as the dollar headed for a second month of decline, while growing inflationary pressures also lifted bullion's appeal. GOL/

Leading gainers was Impala Platinum IMPJ.J up 5.25%. Northam Platinum .NHMJ.J rose 5.19% while Anglo American Platinum AMSJ.J climbed 4.67%. Among gold stocks, Harmony Gold HARJ.J took the lead, up 4.37% followed by Gold Fields GFIJ.J and Sibanye Stillwater SSWJ.J up 4.02% and 3.86%.

Standard Bank Group SBKJ.J rose 1.91% after it said it expects to report a 40% rise in profit for the six months to June 30.

Overall, the Johannesburg All-Share index .JALSH climbed 0.61%, while the Top-40 index .JTOPI rose 0.71%.

Bonds were firmer, with the yield on the benchmark 2030 government issue ZAR2030= down 4 basis points to 8.910%.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo and Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((Olivia.Kumwenda@thomsonreuters.com; +27 10 346 1084;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.