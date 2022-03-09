South Africa's rand rises as emerging markets bounce

Updates prices, adds stocks

JOHANNESBURG, March 9 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand strengthened on Wednesday, boosted by higher commodity prices, and in line with a bounce in most emerging markets stocks and currencies, spurred by hopes of a negotiated end to Russia's conflict with Ukraine.

At 1554 GMT, the rand ZAR= traded at 15.0331 against the dollar, 1.75% firmer than its previous close and the strongest level since Feb. 23, the day before Russia invaded Ukraine and sapped investors' appetite for riskier assets.

South Africa's higher exposure to commodities, including gold, platinum and palladium, has helped limit losses in the rand.

The interest rate carry trade has also proved appealing, said Warren Venketas, an analyst at IG Group.

"We've seen this in a few currencies where they have that commodity and interest rate mix, which is the Brazilian real, the South African rand and the Colombian peso," he said.

Gold XAU= dropped on Wednesday after hitting a 19-month peak on Tuesday. Palladium XPD= and platinum XPT= also fell back from highs amid global market volatility.

In South Africa, where frequent outages have already limited economic growth, Eskom said it aimed to nearly double the number of power cuts after suffering more breakdowns at generation units.

The yield on the benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= was down 38.5 basis points to 9.875%, as emerging market investors moved money over from Russian assets.

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), Africa's biggest bourse, in February saw its first net positive inflow in three and a half years.

The benchmark all-share index .JALSH closed up 0.4% at 72,685 points after four days of losses. The blue-chip .JTOPI ended up 0.28% at 66,485 points.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo and Rachel Savage; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Barbara Lewis)

