South Africa's rand rises amid budget optimism

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The South African rand strengthened on Friday, building on gains made the previous day after the government pledged to cut the budget deficit and curb debt in its mid-term budget.

At 1429 GMT, the rand ZAR= traded largely flat at 15.2575 against the dollar, 0.47% stronger than its previous close, after rallying more than 1.5% on Thursday.

The National Treasury said on Thursday it would not commit to new long-term spending despite a windfall from high commodities prices, as it promised to lower the deficit and debt.

The budget was Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana's maiden medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) after his appointment in August.

"The MTBPS was widely seen as being positive," TreasuryONE currency strategist Andre Cilliers said in a note.

The rand also shook off a stronger dollar, with the greenback headed for its biggest weekly rise in almost five months amid bets for earlier Federal Reserve interest rate hikes after data this week showed the fastest U.S. inflation in three decades.

The currency has also been affected this week by deep power cuts implemented by the country's struggling power utility Eskom. The state-firm's CEO Andre de Ruyter said on Friday a plan to restructure Eskom was on track to reach a key milestone by the end of the year.

Government bonds meanwhile reversed course, with the yield on the benchmark instrument due in 2030 ZAR2030= rising from 9.2% in early trade to 9.39%.

Stocks meanwhile rose, with the Johannesburg Stock Exchange's Top-40 Index .JTOPI rising 1.4% to 63,263 points and the broader All-Share Index .JALSH climbing 1.1% to 69,921 points.

Companies that tend to benefit from a stronger rand enjoyed the biggest increases, while mining companies slipped back after two days of gains as a rally in the gold price dropped off.

Petrochemicals firm Sasol SOLJ.J fell 2.7% as oil prices came under pressure.

