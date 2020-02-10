South Africa's rand rises after plunging to 3-month low

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 10 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand edged up early on Monday after plunging to a three-month low last week, as Chinese authorities lifted some work restrictions, though concerns over the severity of the coronavirus outbreak in China limited gains. The currency on Friday plunged to its weakest level since Dec. 11 on fears over the impact of the virus outbreak and domestic power cuts. At 0655 GMT, the rand traded at 15.0200 per dollar, 0.14% firmer than its close on Friday. More than 900 people have so far died in China's central Hubei province as of Sunday with most of the new deaths in the provincial capital of Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak.[nL4N2A917Z] "The resumption of activity in major industrial provinces outside of Hubei, as speculated in early morning trade, should provide some respite to EM (emerging market) currencies," said Nema Ramkhelawan-Bhana, RMB analyst, in a note. "As the worst-performing currency in the EM complex this year, the rand will provide a yardstick for change." The resumption of nationwide power cuts by South African state utility Eskom on Jan. 31 has also rattled markets, as investors waited for President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address on Thursday. Perhaps Ramaphosa's address will provide a glimmer of hope on Thursday. If a clear, decisive and measurable roadmap for reform is presented, it will temper the domestic risks that lie ahead, Ramkhelawan-Bhana said. In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark bond due in 2026 was flat at 7.975%. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel) ((Olivia.Kumwenda@thomsonreuters.com; +27 11 595 2817; Reuters Messaging: olivia.kumwenda.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: SAFRICA MARKETS/

