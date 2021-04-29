South Africa's rand rises after dovish U.S. Fed

World Markets

South Africa's rand firmed up early on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve struck a more dovish than expected tone after its policy-setting meeting, boosting global risk demand and dragging down the dollar.

At 0700 GMT the rand ZAR=D3 was 0.18% firmer at 14.2150 per dollar, having closed at 14.2400 overnight in New York in largely tentative trade as investors awaited the Federal Reserve meeting for clues on the likely path of global rates.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell quashed speculation about an early tapering of asset buying, saying employment was still far short of target and that bank wants to keep monetary policy loose for the foreseeable future.

The dovish comments pushed the dollar =USD to a near nine-week low, while flows to emerging market currencies increased.

"All-in-all, the key takeaway from Chairman Powell’s post-meeting communique was that the economic recovery in the U.S. is progressing in line with the central bank’s expectations. This suggests Fed officials are unlikely to shift their forecasts," said analysts at ETM Analytics in a note.

"However, the ZAR’s ability to capitalise on this potential USD weakness is hampered by SA’s idiosyncratic risks, with very high domestic government yields reflective of a fragile economy."

Bonds were also firmer, with the yield on the benchmark 2030 government issue ZAR2030= down 3 basis points to 9.190%.

