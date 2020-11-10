South Africa's rand retreats from over 8-month high

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 10 (Reuters) - South African rand retreated against the dollar on Tuesday, after touching its strongest level in more than eight months in the previous session, as markets cheered the developments around a coronavirus vaccine and Joe Biden's U.S. election victory.

At 0635 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 15.4850 against the U.S. dollar, 0.6% weaker than its close on Monday.

The unit had climbed to 15.2100 per dollar on Monday, its strongest since March 5, as markets went into a frenzy on drugmaker Pfizer's announcement that its trial vaccine has been highly effective in preventing COVID-19.

"A move back to 15.50 will likely see further supply from exporters, but should we start to see sustained position covering from offshore entities, I can easily see a quickfire move back to 15.85/16.00 due to lack of liquidity and weak short positions," Warrick Butler, chief trader at Standard Bank, said in a note.

Government bonds also weakened in early trade, with the yield on the benchmark instrument due in 2030 ZAR2030= adding 18.5 basis points to 8.915%.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Olivia.Kumwenda@thomsonreuters.com; +27 10 346 1084;))

