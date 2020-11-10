World Markets

South Africa's rand retreats from over 8-month high

South African rand retreated against the dollar on Tuesday, after touching its strongest level in more than eight months in the previous session, as markets cheered the developments around a coronavirus vaccine and Joe Biden's U.S. election victory.

At 0635 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 15.4850 against the U.S. dollar, 0.6% weaker than its close on Monday.

The unit had climbed to 15.2100 per dollar on Monday, its strongest since March 5, as markets went into a frenzy on drugmaker Pfizer's announcement that its trial vaccine has been highly effective in preventing COVID-19.

"A move back to 15.50 will likely see further supply from exporters, but should we start to see sustained position covering from offshore entities, I can easily see a quickfire move back to 15.85/16.00 due to lack of liquidity and weak short positions," Warrick Butler, chief trader at Standard Bank, said in a note.

Government bonds also weakened in early trade, with the yield on the benchmark instrument due in 2030 ZAR2030= adding 18.5 basis points to 8.915%.

