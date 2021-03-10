South Africa's rand retreats as GDP data-led rally cools down

JOHANNESBURG, March 10 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand slipped in early trade on Wednesday, failing to hold on to gains made in the previous session buoyed by improved appetite for higher yielding currencies and slightly better-than-forecast economic growth figures.

At 0630 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 15.3750 against the dollar, 0.49% weaker than its previous close.

The rand rallied to 15.2700 on Tuesday after data showed South Africa's gross domestic product expanded by 6.3% quarter-on-quarter on an annualised basis, while an annual contraction of 7% was not as bad as forecast.

Yet, investors remained cautious.

"The outlook for the rest of the year hinges very much on the success of government's vaccine rollout programme," analysts at NKC African Economics said in a note.

"At this point in time the vaccination progress has been slow, and we do not see government achieving its goal of herd-immunity by year-end."

South Africa launched its COVID-19 vaccination drive last month, administering of Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N doses to health workers as part of a research study.

In fixed income, the yield benchmark long-dated government bond due in 2030 ZAR2030= was down 2.5 basis points to 9.47%.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Olivia.Kumwenda@thomsonreuters.com; +27 10 346 1084;))

