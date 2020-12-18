World Markets

South Africa's rand retreats after scaling new 10-month high

Contributor
Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS

South Africa's rand retreated early on Friday after scaling to a 10-month high in the last session, but the currency was on track to post weekly gains of more than 2%.

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 18 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand retreated early on Friday after scaling to a 10-month high in the last session, but the currency was on track to post weekly gains of more than 2%.

At 0605 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 14.7100 against the U.S. dollar, 0.48% weaker than its previous close.

In the absence of domestic market-moving news, the rand was expected to continue taking direction from global events that sway appetite for risk.

Markets this week has been occupied by stimulus talks in the United States as well as Brexit negotiations in Europe.

Global markets remained swathed in optimism that a deal will be reached over a fresh U.S. economic stimulus package.

Congressional negotiators in Washington were scrambling to agree on details of a $900 billion COVID-19 aid bill. Lawmakers from both major U.S. political parties said failing to agree was not an option, and earlier Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said talks could spill into the weekend.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Olivia.Kumwenda@thomsonreuters.com; +27 10 346 1084;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular