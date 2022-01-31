South Africa's rand recovers, central banks in focus

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 31 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand firmed in early trade on Monday, regaining some ground after weakening last week after the country's central bank signalled a gradual pace of policy tightening and expectations grew for aggressive U.S. rate hikes.

At 0635 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 15.5550 against the dollar, 0.29% firmer than its previous close.

Last week, the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) raised its main lending rate by 25 basis points in a "measured" move, but its forward guidance was less hawkish than the market had positioned for.

In contrast, bets for U.S. rate hikes increased on Federal Reserve hawkish shift.

"I think its only due to the other high-yield EM darlings (Turkey and Russia) being in such dire straights that the rand hasn't lost more ground," Warrick Butler, chief trader at Standard Bank, wrote in a note.

Focus in the week remained on central banks, with key Australian, UK and European central bank meetings taking place in the days ahead.

Locally, December trade balance numbers were due at 1200 GMT.

In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= was down a single basis point to 9.415%.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Olivia.Kumwenda@thomsonreuters.com; +27 10 346 1084;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.