South Africa's rand recovers after slide, stocks fall

Updates rand, bonds; adds stocks

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 2 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand recovered in afternoon trade on Friday, after falling early in the session as investors dumped riskier assets following U.S. President Donald Trump's positive COVID-19 test.

At 1500 GMT the rand ZAR=D3 was 0.84% firmer at 16.4600 per dollar, resuming a recovery that has seen the unit gain around 4% this week.

Trump, who had played down the threat of the coronavirus pandemic for months, said on Friday he and his wife Melania had tested positive for COVID-19 and were going into quarantine.

The news - coming less than five weeks before the U.S. presidential election - sapped risk appetite globally and jolted the markets.

"The past few weeks have been wild and incredibly unpredictable with the growing list of themes placing investors on an emotional rollercoaster ride," said Lukman Otunuga, senior research analyst at FXTM.

"As we head into the final quarter of 2020, volatility may remain the name of the game as uncertainty ahead of the Presidential election, shaky economic fundamentals and the coronavirus menace grip global sentiment."

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) opened in the red, reacting to Trump's early morning coronavirus news, but the slide was contained as bank shares rose on hopes of local economic revival.

The benchmark FTSE/JSE all-share index .JALSH was down 0.42% to end the week at 54,219 points, while the top 40 companies index .JTOPI was down 0.52% and slid below the 50,000 mark to end the day at 49,897 points.

In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark 2030 government issue ZAR2030= was up 2.5 basis points to 9.43%.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)

