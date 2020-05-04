South Africa's rand recovers after selloff, stocks fall

Updates prices

JOHANNESBURG, May 4 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand firmed against the U.S. dollar on Monday, staging a technical rebound after a selloff in the previous session due to thin liquidity, while stocks closed lower.

At 1510 GMT the rand ZAR=D3 was 0.73% firmer at 18.6750 per dollar, rebounding after falling more than 1.5% on Friday when South African financial markets were close due to a bank holiday.

"The currency moved quite dramatically on Friday when we were out of the market ... so a little bit of a pull back," said Andre Botha, senior dealer at TreasuryONE.

"Fundamentally, nothing has changed. Markets are still under pressure," he said, adding that the rand, along with other emerging market currencies, would be at the mercy of global risk sentiment again this week.

A series of dismal manufacturing activity numbers and rising tensions between the United States and China dented risk sentiment on Monday, hitting emerging markets.EMRG/FRX

In South Africa, the seasonally adjusted Absa Purchasing Managers' Index fell in April, with business activity contracting to its lowest ever, as the coronavirus lockdown, now in its sixth week, paralysed manufacturing.

Separately, a senior National Treasury official said South Africa's economy could contract by as much 12% and unemployment balloon to more than third of the workforce due to the impact of the coronavirus.

On the bourse, stocks fell in line with global stock markets fell, on concerns U.S.-Chinese bickering over the origin of the coronavirus outbreak will ignite a new trade war.MKTS/GLOB

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange's top 40 index .JTOPI closed down 2.36% at 45,254 points and the all share index .JALSH fell 2.28% to close at 49,187 points.

The biggest drag on the markets was the country's banks with the banking index .JBANK down 5.88% to 4,988 points. Gold, once again, was a safe haven for investors which pulled JSE's gold index .JGLDX up 4.26%.

Bonds firmed, with the yield on the 10-year bond ZAR2030= falling 8.5 basis points at 10.185%.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo and Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Giles Elgood)

