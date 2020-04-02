World Markets

South Africa's rand recovers after plunging to all-time low

Contributor
Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

South Africa's rand traded firmer against the dollar early on Thursday, recovering after falling to a record low the previous session, but investor confidence remained fragile as concerns over the economy linger.

At 0630 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 18.1100 per dollar, 0.6% firmer than its previous close. It weakened to an all-time low of 18.2750 on Wednesday.

South Africa has imposed some of the toughest restrictions on the continent to try to contain the coronavirus outbreak, including deploying the army to support police during a 21-day lockdown that began on Friday.

The likely toll on an economy already in recession showed up in preliminary tax numbers, with 2019/20 collection 160 billion rand ($8.84 billion) below February's Treasury estimates.

"Deeply indebted South Africa will carry the wounds of the COVID-19 shock for a longer period, given the upward pressure in spending related to containment efforts and the drag on revenue due to the slump in economic activity," analysts at NKC African Economics said in a note.

Government bonds also firmed in early trade, with the yield on the 10-year instrument due in 2030 ZAR2030= dipping 6 basis points to 11.010%.

($1 = 18.0940 rand)

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; editing by Jason Neely)

