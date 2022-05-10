South Africa's rand recoups losses; firmer dollar, power crisis weigh
JOHANNESBURG, May 10 (Reuters) - The South African rand clawed back on Tuesday, after domestic power cuts and a stronger U.S. dollar in the previous session pulled down the currency to its weakest level so far this year.
As of 0610 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 16.1450 against the dollar, 0.46% firmer than its previous close, despite the dollar holding ground near a 20-year high.
A stronger dollar makes high-yielding but riskier assets such as the rand less attractive to investors.
The rand hit 16.2650 per dollar on Monday on the back of a stronger dollar and as power utility Eskom resumed rotational power outages.
The outages are a major brake on economic growth.
"The next major resistance level in the rand is now around the 16.3400 level, and a break below 16.0500 would provide the catalyst for a recovery towards 15.75," analysts at Nedbank said in a note.
Government bonds also recovered, with the yield on the benchmark 2030 instrument ZAR2030= down 2.5 basis points at 10.18%.
