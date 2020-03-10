World Markets

South Africa's rand rebounds as global selloff slows

Mfuneko Toyana Reuters
Tanisha Heiberg Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

JOHANNESBURG, March 10 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand firmed on Tuesday, recovering most of its losses as emerging markets broadly recovered from heavy selling in the previous session triggered by a dive in oil prices and fears about the economic impact of the coronavirus.

Stocks rose in line with a rebound in global markets, while FirstRand shares rose after half-year profits.

At 1500 GMT the rand ZAR=D3 was 0.21% firmer at 16.0760, having tumbled to just short of 17.00, a four-year trough, on Monday as panic selling in Asia spread to the south and western hemispheres.

"We can expect the rand to continue in a broad range, while a break below R15.85 will affirm a move stronger for the local unit," said Bianca Botes, Treasury Partner at Peregrine Treasury Solutions.

A price war between top producers Saudi Arabia and Russia triggered the biggest daily rout in oil prices since the 1991 Gulf War, with crude prices diving more than 25%, kindling a deep selloff across risk assets already reeling from coronavirus fears.O/R

But an announcement by the United States of plans to take more measures to support its economy soothed some of those worries, while a rebound in oil prices also helped risk demand.

On the bourse, the benchmark Top-40 index .JTOPI gained 1.29% to 44,252 points while the All-Share index .JALSH rose 1.32% to 49,466 points.

FirstRand FSRJ.J closed up 4.52% to 52.60 rand after posting a 5% rise in interim profit .

"The results were pretty decent given the torrid trading conditions we are facing. Bad debts are rising and that is obviously a concern so that put somewhat of a dampener on what would have ideally been a very good set of results in the current market conditions," said Ryan Woods, a trader at Independent Securities.

Curbing further gain, bullion stocks .JGLDX fell 7.7% amid profit taking after risk sentiment improved, with AngloGold Ashanti ANGJ.J down 8.25% to 301.87 rand and Gold Fields GFIJ.J 5.51% lower at 102.60 rand.

Bonds also recovered, with the yield on the government issue due in 2030 ZAR2030=down 4.5 basis points to 9.175%.

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana and Tanisha Heiberg Editing by Mark Heinrich)

((mfuneko.toyana@thomsonreuters.com; +27117753153; Reuters Messaging: mfuneko.toyana.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

