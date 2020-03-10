South Africa's rand rebounds as global selloff slows

JOHANNESBURG, March 10 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand was firmer early on Tuesday, recovering most of its losses as emerging markets broadly recovered from the heavy selling in the previous session triggered by a dive in oil prices and fears about the economic impact of the coronavirus.

At 0630 GMT the rand ZAR=D3 was 1.07% firmer at 15.9380, having tumbled to just short of 17.00, a four-year trough, on Monday as panic selling in Asia spread to the south and western hemispheres.

A price war between top producers Saudi Arabia and Russia triggered the biggest daily rout in oil prices since the 1991 Gulf War, with crude prices diving more than 25%, setting off a deep selloff across risk assets already reeling from coronavirus fears.O/R

But an announcement by the United States of plans to take more measures to support its economy soothed some of those worries, while a rebound in oil prices also helped risk demand.

Bonds also recovered, with the yield on the government issue due in 2030 ZAR2030= down 7.5 basis points to 9.145%

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

