South Africa's rand rebounds as global selloff slows

South Africa's rand was firmer early on Tuesday, recovering most of its losses as emerging markets broadly recovered from the heavy selling in the previous session triggered by a dive in oil prices and fears about the economic impact of the coronavirus.

At 0630 GMT the rand ZAR=D3 was 1.07% firmer at 15.9380, having tumbled to just short of 17.00, a four-year trough, on Monday as panic selling in Asia spread to the south and western hemispheres.

A price war between top producers Saudi Arabia and Russia triggered the biggest daily rout in oil prices since the 1991 Gulf War, with crude prices diving more than 25%, setting off a deep selloff across risk assets already reeling from coronavirus fears.O/R

But an announcement by the United States of plans to take more measures to support its economy soothed some of those worries, while a rebound in oil prices also helped risk demand.

Bonds also recovered, with the yield on the government issue due in 2030 ZAR2030= down 7.5 basis points to 9.145%

