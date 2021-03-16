South Africa's rand range-bound, tracks global sentiment

JOHANNESBURG, March 16 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand was little changed early on Tuesday, as the currency continued to take its cue from swings in global market sentiment.

At 0618 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 14.8675 versus the dollar, less than 0.1% weaker than its previous close.

"The rand continues its range-bound trading as it struggles to find momentum and any real direction," Bianca Botes, executive director at Citadel Global, said in a research note.

Government bonds were also broadly flat, with the yield on the instrument due in 2030 ZAR2030= down 1 basis point at 9.26%.

The only major local economic data release this week is retail sales ZARET=ECI on Wednesday.

Retail sales were last in positive territory in annual terms in March 2020, after which they collapsed because of a strict lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Next week, the data calendar is busier, with the central bank's interest rate decision ZAREPO=ECI and the release of the consumer price index ZACPIY=ECI and producer price index ZAPPIY=ECI.

Meanwhile, supermarket group Shoprite SHPJ.J reported a 10.4% rise in half-year earnings and declared an interim dividend of 191 cents.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((alexander.winning@tr.com; +27 10 346 1076))

