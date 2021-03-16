South Africa's rand range-bound, tracks global sentiment

World Markets

South Africa's rand was little changed early on Tuesday, as the currency continued to take its cue from swings in global market sentiment.

At 0618 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 14.8675 versus the dollar, less than 0.1% weaker than its previous close.

"The rand continues its range-bound trading as it struggles to find momentum and any real direction," Bianca Botes, executive director at Citadel Global, said in a research note.

Government bonds were also broadly flat, with the yield on the instrument due in 2030 ZAR2030= down 1 basis point at 9.26%.

The only major local economic data release this week is retail sales ZARET=ECI on Wednesday.

Retail sales were last in positive territory in annual terms in March 2020, after which they collapsed because of a strict lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Next week, the data calendar is busier, with the central bank's interest rate decision ZAREPO=ECI and the release of the consumer price index ZACPIY=ECI and producer price index ZAPPIY=ECI.

Meanwhile, supermarket group Shoprite SHPJ.J reported a 10.4% rise in half-year earnings and declared an interim dividend of 191 cents.

