South Africa's rand rallies to 2-year best on Fed dovish stance

JOHANNESBURG, May 26 (Reuters) - The South African rand raced to its firmest in 27 months on Wednesday aided by the dovish stance taken by the U.S. Federal Reserve in the face of fears of rising inflation.

At 1700 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 was 0.63% firmer at 13.7800 per dollar, having earlier touched a session-best 13.7625, its strongest since February 2019, as a rally since the beginning of May was bolstered by further indications global lending rates would remain low.

A host of Fed officials overnight echoed the sentiments of Chair Jerome Powell that a spike in inflation would be transient and ultra-easy policy continued to be warranted.

Lower U.S. interest rates boost the appeal of riskier but high-yielding assets such as the rand.

The rand was also boosted by news that ailing state power firm Eskom had reduced its mammoth 484 billion rand ($34.95 billion) debt by up to 20%.

"The rand has taken full advantage of the USD’s Fed-induced vulnerability through 2021, with the tidal wave of monetary support in the U.S. over the past year now exerting a long-expected debasement of the greenback," said economists at ETM Analytics.

"As long as Fedspeak emphasises that near-term inflationary pressures will not trigger a tapering of monetary stimulus, capital spill-overs into relatively higher-yielding markets will continue at the expense of the USD."

Bonds ended a touch weaker, with the yield on the benchmark government bond due in 2030 ZAR2030= up 1.5 basis points to 8.875%.

In the equities market, stocks were largely unchanged as investors digested a slew of mixed company results. The Johannesburg All-share index .JALSH edged up 0.05%, while the Top-40 index .JTOPI was 0.02% weak.

Dragging the blue-chip index was gold miner AngloGold Ashanti ANGJ.J, which declined 3.96% after it said it would suspend its annual production and cost guidance for its Ghanaian Obuasi mine after operations were suspended when a miner went missing following an underground collapse.

Mediclinic International Plc MEIJ.J, owner of a chain of private hospitals in southern Africa, closed 5.39% firmer after it said it expected to deliver growth in revenue and core earnings across all its three divisions for the 2022 financial year.

