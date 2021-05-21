South Africa's rand pauses rally ahead of S&P review

JOHANNESBURG, May 21 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand inched down early on Friday, retreating from a near 18-month peak hit in the previous session, as caution set in with S&P due to review the country's credit rating after the local market closes.

The agency currently rates South Africa's debt at BB-, three notches below investment grade, with a stable outlook.

By 0630 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 was 0.11% softer at 13.9850. It rallied to 13.9625 on Thursday, a touch off its strongest level since December 2019, after the central bank signalled an end to a rate cutting cycle dating back to the height of the pandemic.

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) left its repo rate unchanged at 3.5% in a unanimous decision on Thursday, saying the current lending rate was supportive of the economic recovery. It also said it was ready to act if the recent jump in inflation persisted.

"The rand has responded positively to the SARB policy update. The strong gains likely reflected in part a reversal of (Wednesday's) losses following the more hawkish-than-expected FOMC minutes," said analysts at London-based MUFG.

"The combination of higher domestic yields and falling FX

volatility is making the rand more attractive as a carry currency."

The rand has gained more than 5% year-to-date against the dollar, largely weathering fears of U.S. Federal Reserve policy tightening and a slow rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in South Africa.

Bonds were firmer, with the yield in the benchmark 2030 paper ZAR2030= down 3.5 basis points at 9.015%.

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

