South Africa's rand on firmer footing as dollar weakens
JOHANNESBURG, May 30 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand firmed early on Monday as the U.S. dollar weakened, ahead of a slew of local economic data in the coming days that could give clues on the health of the economy.
At 0615 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 15.5400 against the dollar, 0.38% firmer than its previous close.
The dollar =USD was under pressure on Monday as investors have scaled back bets that rising U.S. rates will spur further gains and as fears of a global recession receded a little.
Local focus in the week will be on a number of economic indicators, including April credit and money supply data ZACRED=ECI, unemployment numbers for the first quarter of 2022 ZAUNR=ECI and April trade balance numbers ZATBAL=ECI - all due on Tuesday.
The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was weaker in early deals, with the yield up 5.5 basis points to 9.775%.
(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Toby Chopra)
