South Africa's rand nearly flat after two-day rally

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 26 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand was mostly unchanged in early trade on Wednesday, after two days of gains driven by bumper risk appetite on global markets.

At 0650 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 16.8550 versus the U.S. dollar, 0.1% weaker than its previous close.

Traders awaited local inflation data around 0800 GMT for clues about price dynamics in Africa's most industrialised economy.

Economists polled by Reuters predict the consumer price index ZACPIY=ECI likely rose to 3.1% in July from 2.2% a month earlier, moving further away from a more than 15-year low struck in May.

South Africa's central bank has cut interest rates by 300 basis points since the start of the year in response to fading price pressures and a weak economic outlook because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But many economists now expect rates to remain on hold at their current level of 3.5% into next year.

NKC Research analysts said in a note that favourable global market sentiment was shielding the rand from "a brittle fiscal position and worsening debt burden".

Government bonds were little changed, with the yield on the 2030 instrument ZAR2030= 0.5 basis point higher at 9.295%.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((alexander.winning@tr.com; +27 11 595 2801))

