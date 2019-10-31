World Markets

South Africa's rand little changed before Moody's credit review

Contributor
Mfuneko Toyana Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ROGAN WARD

South Africa's rand was steady on Thursday after plunging the day before, when Finance Minister Tito Mboweni gave a bleak budget speech where he slashed growth forecasts and predicted ballooning debt.

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 31 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand was steady on Thursday after plunging the day before, when Finance Minister Tito Mboweni gave a bleak budget speech where he slashed growth forecasts and predicted ballooning debt.

At 0720 GMT the rand ZAR=D3 was up 0.05% to 14.9960 per dollar after reaching a two-week low of 15.1250 on Wednesday, its worst one-day decline in more than a year.

Mboweni cut the forecast for 2019 economic growth to 0.5% from 1.5%, put debt at over 70% of gross domestic product in the next two years and the budget deficit at 5.9% - its highest since the 2009 global financial crisis.

The rand began tumbling before Mboweni had finished his speech and by the end had lost more than 3%. Bonds yields spiked as investors faced the prospect of South Africa's losing its last investment-grade rating, from Moody's.

"Trying to hang onto a long dollar position was close to impossible as everyone scrambled to the exit door," said Standard Bank chief trader Warrick Butler in a note.

"I will bet my last dollar that Moody’s will now move the country to negative watch. Something that before yesterday’s MTBPS (budget) was only a 40% probability has now become an almost guaranteed outcome."

Moody's is due to give a credit review on Friday.

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana, editing by Larry King)

((mfuneko.toyana@thomsonreuters.com; +27117753153; Reuters Messaging: mfuneko.toyana.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular