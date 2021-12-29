South Africa's rand inches down in thin holiday trading

By 1505 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 was 15.8950 against the dollar, 0.82% weaker than its previous close.

"A break above the R15.85 level could open the way for a move back to the R15.95/R16.00 area," Andre Cilliers, a currency strategist at TreasuryONE, said.

Trading was thin as most traders took time off for Christmas or the end of the year, while optimism that the Omicron coronavirus variant would not derail global economic momentum was the main driver of risk appetite.

On the stock market, the Top-40 .JTOPI index edged 1.14%higher to 66,613 points and the broader all-share .JALSH was up 1.1% at 73,238 points.

In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark 2030 ZAR2030= government bond was flat at 9.4%.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla and Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Barbara Lewis)

((Olivia.Kumwenda@thomsonreuters.com; +27 10 346 1084;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.