South Africa's rand inches down in thin holiday trading

Nqobile Dludla Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

South Africa's rand inched down against a recovering dollar in early Wednesday trade, showing little real direction in holiday-thinned trading volumes in the last week of 2021.

At 0657 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 15.7800 against the dollar, 0.1% weaker than its overnight close of 15.7650.

"The local currency touched an intraday worst level of R15.83 (yesterday) as it underperformed versus its emerging market peers," said Andre Cilliers, a currency strategist at TreasuryONE.

"This morning finds the rand trading a touch softer. A break above the R15.85 level could open the way for a move back to the R15.95/R16.00 area."

The dollar index =USD, which measures the greenback against major peers, rose as high as 96.240 versus Monday's close of 96.068, moving up against most other majors after the euro EUR= lost 0.14% on Tuesday. USD=

Trading in the rand was thin as most traders took time off for either Christmas or end of the year.

In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark 2030 ZAR2030= government bond was down 7.5 basis points to 9.325%.

