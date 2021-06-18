South Africa's rand hovers near one-month low after hawkish Fed

JOHANNESBURG, June 18 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand fell early on Friday and was set for a weekly loss after the U.S. Federal Reserve's hawkish message on monetary policy lifted the dollar higher and dented investors' appetite for riskier assets.

At 0625 GMT, the rand ZAR= traded at 14.11 against the dollar, 0.23% weaker than its previous close and not far off a one-month low of 14.16 hit on Thursday.

The currency has weakened more than 1.5% since Monday.

The Fed's sudden turn on Wednesday revitalised the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields, diminishing the attraction of emerging market currencies for carry trade - whereby investors borrow low-yielding currencies and convert them to buy assets where returns are higher.

Along with favourable commodity prices, carry trade had helped make the rand the best-performing emerging market currency in 2021, despite the weak state of the local economy.

In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= was down 0.5 basis points at 8.935% in early deals, reflecting slightly firmer prices.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Alex Richardson)

