South Africa's rand hovers near 28-month high

JOHANNESBURG, June 7 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand was steady near a 28-month high early on Monday, as traders awaited upcoming data for fresh direction, including domestic growth figures and U.S. inflation data that could add pressure on policymakers to taper monetary stimulus.

Investors are eyeing gross domestic product (GDP) numbers for the first quarter due to be released on Tuesday. Economists polled by Reuters expect annualised growth to have slowed to 2.6% from 6.3% in the previous quarter.

At 0633 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 13.4400 against the dollar, not far off the 28-month-high of 13.4325 hit on Friday.

The rand has rallied more than 8% against the dollar so far this year, benefiting from a weaker greenback, a rise in commodity prices, which is good for resource-rich South Africa, and as investors chase higher yields.

"The U.S. data on Friday provided the catalyst for the rand to complete the move to the short-term technical objective, which we have previously alluded to around the 13.4200 level," analysts at Nedbank said in a client note.

"At the current levels, we expect to encounter demand for USD initially. The next objective on the downside is now around the 13.2000 level."

Data on Friday showing U.S. employers increased hiring in May but not by as much as expected seemed to allay fears of premature policy tightening.

But nerves are persisting ahead of what is likely to be another hot U.S. inflation reading on Thursday.

In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark government bond due in 2030 ZAR2030= was down 1.5 basis points at 8.750% in early trade.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

