South Africa's rand hovers near 22-month high on Fed dovish stance

JOHANNESBURG, May 26 (Reuters) - The South African rand rose against the dollar in early trade on Wednesday, hovering close to its highest level in 22 months, as risk sentiment firmed after U.S. Federal Reserve officials maintained a dovish stance over rates easing inflation concerns.

At 0619 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 13.8375 against the dollar, 0.22% firmer than its previous close, after earlier firming to 13.8150, its strongest level since July 2019.

"The continual commentary from Fed officials reinforcing the current Fed accommodative policy is pushing U.S. yields lower, keeping the dollar on the back foot, and helping risk appetite," said Andre Cilliers, currency strategist at TreasuryONE.

"Emerging market currencies are holding steady at their firmer levels, led by the strong rand."

The dollar has declined over the past two months on the belief that low U.S. rates will drive cash abroad to capture gains now that other economies are beginning to recover more quickly from the pandemic. This has benefited riskier but high-yielding currencies like the rand.

A rally in global prices of commodities has also kept the rand supported.

In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark government bond due in 2030 ZAR2030= was up 3 basis points to 8.89% in early deals.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

