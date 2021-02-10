South Africa's rand holds near 5-week high

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 10 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand steadied against the dollar early on Wednesday, holding near a five-week high hit in the previous session as rising hopes of a $1.9 trillion stimulus programme in the United States elevated risk demand.

At 0700 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 14.7300 against the U.S. dollar, compared to a previous close of 14.7400 - its strongest level since Jan. 5.

"Over the course of the week thus far, the USD has traded broadly on the back foot, with both the majors and emerging markets benefiting from this scenario. The rand has now reached the short-term technical objective around the 14.7000 level," analysts at Nedbank said in a note.

U.S. President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill is expected to pass through Congress with little changes despite opposition from Republicans over the aid's price tag.

Analysts see the fiscal spending, coupled with continued ultra-easy Federal Reserve monetary policy, dragging down the dollar in the longer term, feeding demand for risk assets.

In fixed income, the yield on the long-dated benchmark government bond due in 2030 ZAR2030= was up 2 basis points to 8.610%.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Olivia.Kumwenda@thomsonreuters.com; +27 10 346 1084;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.