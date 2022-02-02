South Africa's rand holds gains as dollar struggles

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 2 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand was flat in early trade on Wednesday, as it held on to recent gains thanks to a weaker dollar after less-hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials.

At 0620 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 15.2500 against the dollar, largely unchanged from its previous close.

The dollar was bruised after St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, a noted hawk, on Tuesday said he would argue for rate rises in March, May and June, but did not favour a half-point move.

"The foreign exchange markets have seen the USD continue losing ground over the course of the week thus far," analysts at Nedbank said in a note. "The next objective (for the rand) is around the 15.0000 level, where it traded earlier in the year."

However, local risks resurfaced as South African utility Eskom announced scheduled power cuts from Wednesday until Monday.

The outage is only the latest of a series of similar events that have proved a major constraint on economic growth in Africa's most industrialised nation.

In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= was down 5 basis points to 9.285% to reflect firmer prices.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

