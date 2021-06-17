South Africa's rand hits four-week low on hawkish Fed

JOHANNESBURG, June 17 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand touched a four-week low against the dollar early on Thursday, with risk appetite subdued after the U.S. Federal Reserve unexpectedly brought forward its projections for interest-rate hikes into 2023.

The rand ZAR= fell to 14.0387 against the dollar, its weakest since May 20.

Government bonds also weakened, with the yield on the benchmark 2030 instrument ZAR2030= jumping 14.5 basis points to 8.945%.

The Fed on Wednesday began closing the door on its pandemic-driven monetary policy as officials projected an accelerated timetable for interest-rate increases, opened talks on how to end crisis-era bond-buying, and said the 15-month-old health emergency was no longer a core constraint on U.S. commerce.

Riskier currencies, such as the rand, thrive on U.S. interest rates remaining low because they benefit from the interest rate differential that increases their appeal for carry trade.

"After the market digests recent news we may see a correction lower," said Warren Venketas, analyst at DailyFX.

With the local economy remaining weak, the rand's recent rally has been mainly on the back of global factors, including higher commodity prices which benefit resource-rich South Africa and expectations U.S. lending rates will stay lower for longer.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Olivia.Kumwenda@thomsonreuters.com; +27 10 346 1084;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.