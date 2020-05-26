South Africa's rand hits 8-week high vs dollar

Adds currency update, markets

JOHANNESBURG, May 26 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand hit an eight week high against the dollar on Tuesday, as optimism on the resumption of economic activity in a number of countries boosted riskier assets, offsetting Sino-U.S. trade tensions as the stock market also rose.

At 1520 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 17.3400 per dollar, 1.65% firmer than its previous close and at its strongest since March 27.

"The optimistic recovery narrative is holding within markets, keeping the dollar subdued and seeing the rand remain on a stable footing following last week's rally," Bianca Botes, executive director at Peregrine Treasury Solutions, said in a note.

"While there are looming geopolitical risks, it seems as though markets are currently pushing them onto the back burner, and will likely continue to do so until there is a new escalation or increased threat."

Major global currencies also strengthened against the dollar on rising hopes of economic recovery.

Japan's decision to end coronavirus-induced restrictions and a survey showing German business morale rebounded in May, helped offset fallout from a war of words between Beijing and Washington on trade, the coronavirus and proposed stricter security laws in Hong Kong.

In South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday a further easing of the country's lockdown from June 1, allowing the vast majority of the economy to return to full capacity.

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange followed global peers, with the benchmark FTSE/JSE all share index .JALSH up 1.08%, closing at 50,617 points. JSE's top 40 companies' index .JTOPI closed up 0.99% at 46,809 points.

Government bonds were slightly firmer, with the yield on the 2030 bond ZAR2030= down 3.5 basis points at 9.015%.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo and Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Mark Potter and John Stonestreet)

((Olivia.Kumwenda@thomsonreuters.com; +27 11 595 2817; Reuters Messaging: olivia.kumwenda.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.